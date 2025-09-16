Sen. John Boozman Sells Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Stock

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock on August 1st.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 8/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 8/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 8/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) on 8/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 8/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) on 8/1/2025.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URNM stock opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $57.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

About Senator Boozman

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

