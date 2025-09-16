Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF $IWL

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 179,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,415,000. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 58,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $164.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.07. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $118.75 and a 52-week high of $164.63.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

