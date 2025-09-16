Schwab 1000 Index ETF $SCHK Shares Sold by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Schwab 1000 Index ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2,592.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after buying an additional 475,995 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,405,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 94,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Finally, Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,834,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $31.93.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

