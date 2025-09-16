Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Receives $12.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on SVV shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Savers Value Village from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Savers Value Village to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $53,329.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Melinda L. Geisser sold 7,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $89,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 195,989 shares of company stock worth $2,276,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Savers Value Village by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,324,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SVV opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. Savers Value Village has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.75 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Savers Value Village’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.480 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Savers Value Village will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

