Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF $IBDZ

Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 161,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF by 317.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 56,949 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $689,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF by 158.4% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 148,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 90,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDZ opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF (IBDZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2034, and December 15, 2034. IBDZ was launched on May 22, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

