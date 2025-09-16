Sard Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $208,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Sard Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

