Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 71,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,653,000 after buying an additional 37,301 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.36.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $132.75 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.22 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

