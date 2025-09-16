RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of RLJ opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 4.23%.The firm had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. RLJ Lodging Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.580 EPS. Research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 402.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.