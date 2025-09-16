Riversedge Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $291.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $294.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.72 and its 200 day moving average is $271.03. The company has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.