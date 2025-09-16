Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 369 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Riversedge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750,938 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 22,647.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,023,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,369,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 22,271,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,259,690,000 after buying an additional 3,196,919 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 7,142.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,420,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,619,000 after buying an additional 2,386,970 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

