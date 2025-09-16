Riversedge Advisors LLC Purchases 32,302 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,302 shares during the quarter. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTC. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 133.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,547,000. Finally, Veery Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BTC opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $54.48.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

