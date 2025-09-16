Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $964,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $260.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.20 and its 200-day moving average is $203.68. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $264.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

