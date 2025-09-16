Riversedge Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,994 Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 122.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 322.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Desjardins upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TD stock opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Toronto Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

