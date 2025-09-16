Riversedge Advisors LLC Buys 378 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,434,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIG opened at $131.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $135.17.

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

