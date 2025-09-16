Richard Baldridge Sells 100,000 Shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) Director Richard Baldridge sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 197,161 shares in the company, valued at $6,111,991. This represents a 33.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Viasat Stock Up 7.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Viasat Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.26.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 13.11%.The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Viasat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viasat from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Viasat from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
