Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Trims Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $127.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 21.20%.The firm had revenue of $567.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CFR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $134.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.