Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Takes $77,000 Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $234.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $187.30 and a one year high of $255.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

