Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Takes $191,000 Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XHLF

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 2,230,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,967 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 514.2% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,357 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,094,000. SoundView Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. SoundView Advisors Inc. now owns 492,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,792,000 after purchasing an additional 34,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,231,000 after purchasing an additional 159,757 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

