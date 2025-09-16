Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Sells 1,833 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $60.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

