Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Has $308,000 Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 190.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,200,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,202,000 after buying an additional 1,114,422 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CocaCola by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after buying an additional 16,383,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after buying an additional 1,794,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in CocaCola by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,074,000 after buying an additional 2,922,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth $1,508,657,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Down 1.2%

KO stock opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $284.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KO

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.