Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Buys New Stake in Chewy $CHWY

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 311.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 226,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 171,273 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $312,601.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,903,047.94. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 29,557 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,342.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 540,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,222,241.42. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.51, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.65. Chewy has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. Analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

