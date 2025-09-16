Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Buys 1,503 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 6,383.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,574,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,500,000 after buying an additional 13,365,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after buying an additional 8,364,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,344,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,036.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,885,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,635,000 after buying an additional 3,543,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,242,000 after buying an additional 2,864,863 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $119.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.76. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.96.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

