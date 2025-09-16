Reviewing Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) & Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Principal Financial Group and Horace Mann Educators, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Financial Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Horace Mann Educators 0 3 1 1 2.60

Horace Mann Educators has a consensus price target of $46.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.49%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than Principal Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Principal Financial Group has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Principal Financial Group and Horace Mann Educators”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Financial Group $16.13 billion 1.15 $1.57 billion $4.97 16.69 Horace Mann Educators $1.58 billion 1.21 $102.80 million $3.38 13.90

Principal Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Horace Mann Educators. Horace Mann Educators is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Principal Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Financial Group and Horace Mann Educators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Financial Group 7.53% 15.63% 0.55% Horace Mann Educators 8.49% 14.23% 1.29%

Dividends

Principal Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Horace Mann Educators pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Principal Financial Group pays out 62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horace Mann Educators pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Principal Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Principal Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Principal Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats Principal Financial Group on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides a portfolio of asset accumulation products and services for retirement savings and income. It offers products and services for defined contribution plans, including 401(k) and 403(b) plans, defined benefit pension plans, nonqualified executive benefit plans, employee stock ownership plans, equity compensation, and pension risk transfer services; individual retirement accounts; investment only products; and mutual funds, individual variable annuities, and bank products. The Principal Global Investors segment provides equity, fixed income, real estate, and other alternative investments, as well as asset allocation, stable value management, and other structured investment strategies. The Principal International segment offers pension accumulation products and services, mutual funds, asset management, income annuities, and life insurance accumulation products, as well as voluntary savings plans in Brazil, Chile, Mexico, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, India, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. Insurance Solutions segment provides specialty benefits, such as group dental and vision insurance, group life insurance, and group and individual disability insurance, as well as administers group dental, disability, and vision benefits; and individual life insurance products comprising universal, variable universal, indexed universal, and term life insurance products in the United States. It also offers insurance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, as well as executives. Principal Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters. The Life & Retirement segment markets tax-qualified fixed, fixed indexed, and variable annuities; and internal revenue code for educator, which allows public school employees and employees of other tax-exempt organizations, such as not-for-profit private schools, to utilize pretax income to make periodic contributions to a qualified retirement plan. The Supplemental & Group Benefits segment offers employer-sponsored products including accident, critical illness, limited-benefit fixed indemnity insurance, term life, and short-term and long-term disability, as well as worksite direct products, such as supplemental heart, cancer, disability, and accident coverage. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.