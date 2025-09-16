RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 73,900 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the August 15th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,801,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,801,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance
AMYZF stock opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.16.
