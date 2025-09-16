RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 73,900 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the August 15th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,801,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,801,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance

AMYZF stock opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.16.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

