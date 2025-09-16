Range Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BSV stock opened at $79.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.07.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

