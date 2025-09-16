Range Financial Group LLC Sells 3,637 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,002,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,351,000 after acquiring an additional 397,516 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,139,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,109,000 after acquiring an additional 278,447 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,125,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,676,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 469,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,041 shares during the period. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 410,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.0%

FLRN stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.