Range Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Groupon, Inc. $GRPN

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 37,764 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,550 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 88,463 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,897 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 48,700.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Groupon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Groupon from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Groupon in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. They set a “mixed” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Groupon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Groupon Stock Performance

Shares of GRPN opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.89 million, a P/E ratio of -93.87 and a beta of 0.68. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The coupon company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Groupon

(Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.