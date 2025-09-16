Range Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in Jabil by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 25,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Jabil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $215.97 on Tuesday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $232.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.50 and its 200 day moving average is $179.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%.The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $4,331,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,440,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,930,752.10. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.39, for a total transaction of $1,842,553.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 128,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,416,440.24. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,613 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,019. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

