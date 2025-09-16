Range Financial Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,337,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,559,000 after buying an additional 3,818,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,631,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,939,000 after buying an additional 11,102,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,304,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,313,000 after buying an additional 1,837,614 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,828,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,149,000 after buying an additional 1,019,995 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,384,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Pickering Energy Partners cut Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

