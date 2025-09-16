Range Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,213 Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,213 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,051,930.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 135,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $239,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,460.80. This represents a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,594 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $102.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69. Western Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $103.78.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

