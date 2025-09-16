Range Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 827,381 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 25.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,599,000 after buying an additional 487,219 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 77.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 785,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,796,000 after buying an additional 341,517 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,374,000 after buying an additional 221,617 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 180.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,685,000 after buying an additional 220,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of PPC opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.50. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.81%.Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

