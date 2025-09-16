PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Mark Elliott Boulding Sells 22,664 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 22,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $1,382,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 103,901 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,961. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 24,585 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,508,043.90.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.53. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $178.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.01 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $595,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Sector Gamma AS grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 92,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 341,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 247,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

