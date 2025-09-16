Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) EVP James Christy Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) EVP James Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,696.70. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:PFS opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.94. Provident Financial Services, Inc has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $214.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,485 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 447.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFS shares. Hovde Group upped their target price on Provident Financial Services from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

