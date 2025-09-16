ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury $TBT Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,442 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury accounts for approximately 1.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV owned 2.17% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 980.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after acquiring an additional 920,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

