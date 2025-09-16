ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and traded as low as $28.09. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $29.42, with a volume of 3,860,480 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 386.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 73,304 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth $6,947,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth $2,366,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter worth $1,751,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter worth $1,709,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

