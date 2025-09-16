Presidio Capital Management LLC Raises Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF $FTHI

Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,559,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,980 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,069,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,108,000 after buying an additional 659,083 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 820.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,189,000 after buying an additional 2,698,727 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2,124.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,406,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 734,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 81,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.