Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL Shares Sold by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group decreased its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 697,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,692,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,554,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $302.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.38. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.02 and a fifty-two week high of $364.98.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $286.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.69 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.43%.

In other Powell Industries news, Director John Birchall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $780,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,201. This trade represents a 30.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total transaction of $825,566.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,895. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,845. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

