Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 421.50 ($5.73) and last traded at GBX 421.50 ($5.73), with a volume of 2000607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 417.50 ($5.68).
Polar Capital Technology Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,247.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 19.70 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 394.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 342.39.
Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 11th. The company reported GBX (0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Capital Technology Trust had a net margin of 96.56% and a return on equity of 30.54%.
About Polar Capital Technology Trust
As artificial intelligence continues to rapidly advance, so does its impact and vast market potential.
Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT) is a FTSE 100 company managed by one of the largest, most experienced technology investment teams in Europe. We take a conservative approach to investing in this high growth sector and leverage our expertise to navigate AI’s early adoption cycle, embracing the opportunities afforded through widespread AI disruption.
