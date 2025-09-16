Plymouth Industrial REIT Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 1,285.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Plymouth Industrial REIT ( NYSE:PLYM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 67.77%.The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

