Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 122.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $149.70.

Paychex Stock Down 2.3%

Paychex stock opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.77 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.