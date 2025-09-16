Parkside Advisors LLC Purchases 1,454 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 2.1% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,840,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,052,000 after buying an additional 273,430 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,892,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,539,000 after buying an additional 238,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,824,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,993,000 after buying an additional 233,643 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 302,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,942,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,173,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,992,000 after buying an additional 171,405 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.5%

ESGU stock opened at $144.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.96. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $144.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

