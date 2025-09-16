Parkside Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $97.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average is $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

