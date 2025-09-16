Parkside Advisors LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,992,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,500.7% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 777,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,598,000 after buying an additional 747,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,706,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,513,000 after buying an additional 620,049 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,766,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,913,000 after buying an additional 545,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,361,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,466,000 after buying an additional 461,936 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

