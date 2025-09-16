Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires 552 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.2% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 850,112 shares valued at $234,654,209. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $364.09 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

