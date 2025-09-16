Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 5,483 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

