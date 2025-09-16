Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 84.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Xylem from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,861.72. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock opened at $141.98 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

