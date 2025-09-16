Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 526 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $7,996,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,338.2% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 70.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 35,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 price objective (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $770.94.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,612,499.20. This trade represents a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total value of $826,523.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,717.50. This represents a 17.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:PH opened at $760.25 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $779.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $737.30 and its 200-day moving average is $669.13. The firm has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

