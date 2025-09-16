Parallel Advisors LLC Has $5.75 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $239.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

