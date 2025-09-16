Parallel Advisors LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 183.3% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,926.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,521.25 and a twelve month high of $2,075.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,966.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,906.75.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 13.39%.The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

