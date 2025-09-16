Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in American Express by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 2,159 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. This trade represents a 15.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,764.83. The trade was a 65.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE AXP opened at $327.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $227.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.38 and a 200-day moving average of $292.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.20.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

